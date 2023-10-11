LGT Group Foundation Purchases 656 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

