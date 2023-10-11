LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

