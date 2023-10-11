LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,390 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 479,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 821,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

