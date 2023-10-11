LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,470 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

