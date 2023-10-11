LGT Group Foundation Sells 6,959 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

