LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

