Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Cut by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LIN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $380.59. 215,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,566. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.15.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

