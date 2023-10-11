LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1,010.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

