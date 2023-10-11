LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 20.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 11.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1,010.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,493. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

