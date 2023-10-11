LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,262. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

