Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.77. The company had a trading volume of 237,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.17.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

