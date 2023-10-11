Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is GAM Holding AG’s 6th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $31,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.42. 381,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.26 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

