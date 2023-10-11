Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.13 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

