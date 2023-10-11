Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $192.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.13 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

