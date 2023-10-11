Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Rosenbaum Jay D.’s 10th Largest Position

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

Shares of MA opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

