MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 12.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of MercadoLibre worth $113,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,266.00. 64,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,962. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,307.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,262.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

