Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, October 12th.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $176.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

MHGU opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

