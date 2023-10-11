Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 573,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,975. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.