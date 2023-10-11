Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

