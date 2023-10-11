Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Buys £100,000 in Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($122,399.02).
Midwich Group Price Performance
Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 414 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. Midwich Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.20 ($6.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.26. The company has a market capitalization of £427.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.90 and a beta of 0.73.
Midwich Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is 7,619.05%.
About Midwich Group
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.
