Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 8,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS remained flat at $84.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,808,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126,597. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

