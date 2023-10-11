Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. The company had a trading volume of 453,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $234.46 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

