Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.91. 394,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,564,550.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,564,550.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

