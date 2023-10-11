Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $914,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 76,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,311. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.