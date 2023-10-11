Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

