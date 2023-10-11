Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $19.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,835. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.82.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

