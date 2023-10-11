Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

