Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CB opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.32 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.