Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 83,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $66,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 688,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

