Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 630 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

