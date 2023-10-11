Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Decreased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Moody’s by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

MCO stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

