Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 3,520 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 33,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $330,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,604,000 after buying an additional 89,094 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

