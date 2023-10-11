Moreno Evelyn V Has $5.92 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

