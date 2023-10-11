Moreno Evelyn V Has $9.75 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

