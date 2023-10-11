Moreno Evelyn V Sells 207 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,060.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,833.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

