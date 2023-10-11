Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

