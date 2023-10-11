Morgan Stanley Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 513,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $868.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

