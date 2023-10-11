Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 6.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 2,264,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,112,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

