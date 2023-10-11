Nano Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $82.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,228.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.01 or 0.00785813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00558426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00054768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

