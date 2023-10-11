National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,531 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.99.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

About National Instruments

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.