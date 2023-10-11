Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

