Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.