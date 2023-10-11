Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NEOG opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
