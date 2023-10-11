Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,827. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average of $393.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.