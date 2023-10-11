Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,866 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 3.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $373.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.