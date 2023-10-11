NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 83,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 72,780 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.75.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

