Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.12

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 182394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Nidec Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

