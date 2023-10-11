Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.