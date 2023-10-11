Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TRV stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

