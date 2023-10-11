Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

