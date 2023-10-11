Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 687 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.01 and a 200 day moving average of $288.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.